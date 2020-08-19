Lisa A. Ruschman

Lisa A. Ruschman, 52, wife of Kevin C. Ruschman, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Services were held Thursday at the Georgetown Cemetery, conducted by Nic Skinner. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Ruschman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you