Lisa A. Williamson
Graduate of Scott County High School
Lisa A. Williamson, 56, mother of Shane House, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 22, 1963 in Scott County, daughter of Evelyn (Reynolds) Williamson and the late Kenneth Williamson. Lisa was a graduate of Scott County High School and she had worked for Johnson Controls for several years and was currently working at The Scott County Justice Center.
In addition to her son and mother, Lisa is survived by her sister, Carol J. Gray and her brother, James Williamson; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides her father, Lisa was preceded in death by her nephew, Tony Ray Gray.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Reverend Chester Palmer officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite #13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or the American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40502. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.