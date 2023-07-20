Lisa René Bersot

Lisa René Bersot

Lisa René Bersot

Lisa René Bersot, 53, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Born in Georgetown on June 6, 1970, she was the daughter of James D. and Martha (Sebastian) Bersot.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Bersot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you