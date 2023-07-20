Lisa René Bersot
Lisa René Bersot, 53, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Born in Georgetown on June 6, 1970, she was the daughter of James D. and Martha (Sebastian) Bersot.
Lisa René Bersot
Lisa René Bersot, 53, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Born in Georgetown on June 6, 1970, she was the daughter of James D. and Martha (Sebastian) Bersot.
Following her graduation from Scott County High School, Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and chemistry from Georgetown College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was employed at Neogen Corporation, a biotechnology company, as a diagnostics sales and technical services manager.
From an early age, faith in God was central to Lisa’s life. With strength, dignity, and grace, she embraced even the most challenging days. Known for her warm and engaging smile, kindness and empathy guided her relationships with others. She enjoyed caring for her beloved cat Speck, traveling internationally, preparing exquisite meals for family and friends, attending concerts, and spending time at her North Carolina home.
In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her sister, Heather Bersot of Charlotte, North Carolina; godmother Bonna Covington and her daughters Susan Sutherland and Renée Stakelin; and cherished uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Albert D. and Corinne (Pyles) Bersot; maternal grandparents Wick and Jennie (Turner) Sebastian; and godfather Earl Covington.
At a later date, a memorial gathering will be held. Mindful of Lisa’s enduring spirit of generosity and in lieu of customary expressions of sympathy, please consider donating to Apostles Anglican Church in Lexington, 200 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Post Office Box 22324, New York, New York 10087, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements in care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.