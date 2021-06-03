Lloyd Conway Witt
Member of Mallard Point Baptist Church
Lloyd Conway Witt, 68, of Georgetown, husband to Marcia Skiles Witt, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, while in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Lloyd was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a kind and generous man who was loved and respected by those who knew him. He loved his family. A handyman and jack-of-all-trades, he was always willing to assist anyone who needed help.
He was born in Paris, Kentucky to the late Nelson M. and Geneva Rayburn Witt. He graduated from Bourbon County High School in 1971 and later graduated from Diesel Mechanic School in Nashville. He was a skilled craftsman and was last employed as a union millwright prior to his retirement.
Lloyd was a member of Mallard Point Baptist Church and served his church faithfully for 11 years as Chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
In addition to his wife, Lloyd is survived by three children, Danny Witt and wife Jackie, Keri Witt, and Gary Witt, all of Kentucky; two stepdaughters, Holly and husband Mark Schmalzer of Denver, Pennsylvania and Heidi Gehman of Georgetown; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters, Yvonne Martin and Betty Sipe, and two brothers, Luther Witt and Malcom Witt. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Gayle Witt, and a stepson, Vincent M. Skiles.
A memorial service open to the public will be held on June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mallard Point Baptist Church, 3580 Cincinnati Pike, Georgetown.