Lois Gantz
Homemaker and mother
Lois Gantz, 88, of Georgetown passed away on Friday evening, Feb. 26, 2021 at her home with loved ones around her.
Lois grew up in rural northern Minnesota and Washington state with her parents, John and Annie Fosness, and two older brothers, John and Jim. She met her sweetheart, Richard Gantz in 1951 while attending Northwestern College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were married on Aug. 1, 1953. Both Richard and Lois felt convinced that God wanted them to serve His kingdom full time in some way. Following this call, they joined the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church and received an assignment to serve their first church in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, eventually serving eight different churches over 40 years.
Those years were full as Lois and Richard were blessed with four daughters and a son and hundreds of people to invest in, teaching and visiting and caring for those in their churches. Lois believed that God “so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life,” (John 3:16) so she served alongside Richard with great energy and in many capacities. Even after their retirement she continued to care for people with prayer, hospitality, teaching and visits.
On the home front, Lois had the opportunity to do what she had always wanted to do — be a homemaker and mother. She ran an organized home and adopted hobbies that fit …. sewing, cooking, baking, gardening and reading aloud. Though the work of camping in a tent camper was not exactly restful or refreshing for her, she planned, packed and roughed it for the fun of the family. She did love hiking, traveling to interesting places and being outdoors so she played lots of car games, read books and maps and logged all the details in her trip diary.
Lois is survived by her children: Janet (Jim) Stedcke, Sharon (Nate) Howard, Carol (Casey) Blethen, Linda (Kevin) Markesbery and Steven (Shari) Gantz, fourteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main St., Georgetown. The funeral service will be limited to family members and invited guests only. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Great Commission Fund for the missions ministry of the Christian Missionary Alliance. The Alliance, 8595 Explorer Dr., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920 or by phone: 866-443-8262.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
