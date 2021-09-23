Lois Jean Smith
Member of Berea Christian Church
Lois Jean (Mefford) Smith, 78, widow of Ronald Lee Smith, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born on Aug. 7, 1943 in Scott County, daughter of the late James Vernon and Frances A. (McKinney) Mefford.
Lois was a member of Berea Christian Church and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, being outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren. Lois is survived by her daughter, Diana Smith; her son, Ron (Russell) Schneider; five grandchildren, April (JT) Thompson, Ronnie (Lora) Martin, Sam Smith. Travis (Amber) Smith and Zachary Smith; seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Smith and Joyce Smith and her brother, Sonny Mefford.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Martin, Travis Smith, Samuel Smith, Zachary Smith, Hunter Pugh, Jimmy Dean Turner and LaShawna Hall. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.