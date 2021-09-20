Lois Marie Davidson

Lois Marie Davidson, 90, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, with Bishop Levi Wright officiating. 

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Clear Creek Cemetery in Bloomington, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

Sep 24
Visitation
Friday, September 24, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Sep 24
Service
Friday, September 24, 2021
7:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Sep 25
Graveside
Saturday, September 25, 2021
12:00PM
Clear Creek Cemetery
West Church Lane
Bloomington, IN 47403
