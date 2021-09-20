Lois Marie Davidson
Lois Marie Davidson, 90, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, with Bishop Levi Wright officiating.
Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Clear Creek Cemetery in Bloomington, Indiana. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.