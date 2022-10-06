Lois Ruth Hewlett
Member of Georgetown United Methodist Church
Lois Ruth Hewlett, 99, widow to Eugene Hewlett, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Harborview-Dover Nursing Home in Georgetown. She was born on Aug. 29, 1923, to the late William and Stella Webb Watts in Fort Gay, West Virginia.
She was a former member of Louisa United Methodist Church and a present member of Georgetown United Methodist Church since 2006. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandkids.
She is survived by her children: Reva Helmbrecht (Stephen) of Lexington, Timothy Hewlett (Susie) of Hamilton, Ohio, and Trina Hewlett-Jenkins (Burney); seven grandchildren, Lee Kazee, Casey Hewlett, Joshua Preece, Amanda Helmbrecht, Aliysha Hewlett-Workman, Elizabeth Craig, and Stephen Hewlett; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter in laws, Anna Jean Hewlett of Cypress Hill, Florida and Matilda Hewlett of Louise, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by three children, Sharon Kazee, William Hewlett, and Joe Hewlett.
Visitation for Mrs. Hewlett will be at Georgetown United Methodist Church, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, starting at 3 p.m. until time of the service at 4 p.m., with Rev. Andrew Singh officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Louisa, Kentucky, with pallbearers being Ricky Brewer, Charlie Brewer, Kevin Workman, and Lane Thomas.
Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson on Mrs. Hewlett’s tribute wall.
