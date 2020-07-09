Lois Spillman Grossl

 

Lois Spillman Grossl, 72, widow of Robert Wade Grossl, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at The Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jul 14
Service
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
1:00PM
Masonic Cemetery
Address Not Available
Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379
