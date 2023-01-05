Lonnie Wayne Pasley, 69, husband of Betty Pasley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born in Owen County on July 8, 1953, to the late William J. Bryan and Laura McIntosh Pasley. He worked for many years as a cabinet maker and for the University of Kentucky. He loved puzzles and enjoyed watching Bob Ross paint.
Lonnie will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Betty Marshall Pasley, children Jacob Pasley and wife Tommie Pasley, Chipley, Florida, Jessie Pasley, Georgetown, Mandy Faircloth, Frankfort, sisters, Kathleen Wells, Stamping Ground, Virginia Sorrell, Stamping Ground, Mary Lou Wells, Georgetown, grandchildren, Hayden Pasley, Genevieve Pasley, Adam Roberts, Zach Roberts, Marlee Grace Pasley, Liam Oaklee Pasley, Jordan Pasley, Carl Ann Howell and Allison Faircloth.
No services are scheduled at this time. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Lonnie’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
