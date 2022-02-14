Lora "Pud" Music Burchett
Founding member of "Cornbread Suppers in Georgetown"
Lora “Pud” Music Burchett, 82, died Feb. 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her Lexington home. She was born on May 19, 1939, to Gale and Mattie Spradlin Music in Bonanza, Kentucky. A graduate of Prestonsburg High School in Floyd County, she was a proud Blackcat cheerleader. In 1959 she married Woodrow “Woody” Burchett, Jr., and during their 55 years of marriage they raised three children, Woodrow, Jennifer, and Richard.
She and Woody lived in St. Albans, West Virginia, Delaware, Ohio, and Georgetown, before her final years in Lexington. She made deep and lasting friendships wherever she lived, participating in Women’s Clubs, charities, and joining as a founding member of “Cornbread Suppers in Georgetown.” Pud was clearly a devoted mother, grandmother, and expectant great-grandmother, serving as a Homeroom Mom not only for her children and grandchildren, but also for any classroom with a need. Pud was a dedicated homemaker, and her reputation as a superb cook and hostess preceded her. Memories of her delicious Sunday suppers and festive summertime pool parties will long remain with her family and friends. Her skill in the kitchen was rivaled only by her green thumb and gorgeous flower beds. She knew many joys in life, but none topped the joy she found in her family.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband “Woody” W. Burchett, Jr., her son Richard Sturgill Burchett, her brother Kenneth Gale Music, and her sister Phyllis Branham. She is survived by her son Woodrow W. Burchett III (Patricia), of Versailles; her daughter Jennifer Burchett (D. Scott Neal) of Lexington; and her brother, James Gordon Music of Okeechobee, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Woodrow W. Burchett IV (Alynne) of Mystic, Connecticut, Richard Patrick Burchett of Lexington, Laura Elizabeth Wilson (James, III) of Bristol, Rhode Island, and David S. Neal, Jr., of Lexington. She loved her many nieces and nephews, cousins, her brothers-in-law Roscoe and Robert, and sisters-in-law Martha and Sarah. A celebration of life will take place when the flowers are blooming, and true to Pud fashion, she chose the caterer months ago.