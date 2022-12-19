Loretta Louise (Hall) McIntyre

Loretta Louise (Hall) McIntyre, 62, mother of Anthony “Tony” McIntyre, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born on Jan. 5, 1960 in Rozwell, New Mexico, daughter of Thelma Louise (Meece) Hall and the late Vola Ray Hall. Loretta was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness and she enjoyed doing crafts, painting pictures, crocheting, playing games on her computer and she loved her cats, Candy, Buddy and Whitey.

