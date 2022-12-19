Loretta Louise (Hall) McIntyre, 62, mother of Anthony “Tony” McIntyre, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born on Jan. 5, 1960 in Rozwell, New Mexico, daughter of Thelma Louise (Meece) Hall and the late Vola Ray Hall. Loretta was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness and she enjoyed doing crafts, painting pictures, crocheting, playing games on her computer and she loved her cats, Candy, Buddy and Whitey.
In addition to her beloved son Tony and her mother, Loretta is survived by her sister, Paula (Royce) Cain; two brothers, Tony (Connie) Hall and Paul (Lisa) Hall. Besides her father, Loretta was preceded in death by one sister, Julie Hall.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, Post Office Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
