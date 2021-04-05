Lou Ellen Coots
Member of Silas Baptist Church
Lou Ellen Coots, 84, wife to Rev. Lowell Coots, passed away, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home in Georgetown. She was born April 16, 1936 in Fayette County, to the late John Price Coleman, Sr. and Ollie Smedley Coleman.
Lou was a member of Silas Baptist Church, and a co-founder of Penn Avenue Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and a former office worker at the Stamping Ground Tool & Die. Lou was a devote Christian, and was very supportive of her husband’s ministry through the years. She was a humble person, always caring for others and always there to help and give to those in need. She loved and enjoyed being with her family. She is a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Lowell, whom she was married for 66 years, she is survived by her children: Tom (Linda) Coots of Georgetown, Pam (Paul) Hogan of Frankfort, Curtis (Vicky) Coots and Kim (David) Kelly, both of Georgetown; grandchildren: Shari, Lindsey, Shannon, Aaron, Melissa, Beverley, Tara, Laura, Megan, Sean, and Ty; 13 great grandchildren and her sister, Ann Crowder of Austin, Texas.
Family and friends gathered at Silas Baptist Church, on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 12 p.m., with Rev. Curtis Coots officiating.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Coots name to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Memories and Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.