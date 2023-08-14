Louetta Stamper Murphy

Louetta Stamper Murphy, 86, of Georgetown, formerly of Grayson, widow of Cpt. Paul Murphy, Jr. (USAF Retired), passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Jan. 10, 1937 in Carter County, she was the daughter of the late John Arthur and Clarice Littleton Stamper. 