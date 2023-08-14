Louetta Stamper Murphy, 86, of Georgetown, formerly of Grayson, widow of Cpt. Paul Murphy, Jr. (USAF Retired), passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Jan. 10, 1937 in Carter County, she was the daughter of the late John Arthur and Clarice Littleton Stamper.
Louetta was a graduate of Prichard High School and Murray State University. She was a registered nurse and worked at the former Stovall Hospital in Grayson and the Carter County Health Department. Louetta was a member of Gregoryville Christian Church and Northside Christian Church. Louetta was a very welcoming person and was always there to help others anytime they needed it. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her granddaughter.
Louetta will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dr. B. Keith Murphy, daughter, Pauletta (Jeffery) Goins, and granddaughter, Lydia Clarice Goins, all of Georgetown. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Joe Stamper.
Funeral Services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown, Pastor Nick Skinner and Pastor Ron Arnett officiating. Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 14 beginning at 12 p.m. until time of service, also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at Littleton Cemetery in Gregoryville.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Gregoryville Christian Church, 3333 US 60, Grayson, KY 41143 or Northside Christian Church, PO Box 1344, Georgetown, KY 40324. Arrangements entrusted to Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Georgetown, and Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Louetta’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.