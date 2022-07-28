Louise “Sis” Boone Curry
Member of Faith Baptist Church
Louise “Sis” Boone Curry
Member of Faith Baptist Church
Louise “Sis” Boone Curry (born Jane Louise Boone) 93, passed away on July 24, 2022, joining her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in her permanent heavenly home.
Sis was born May 15, 1929 in Elkton, Kentucky to the late Lewis Grubbs Boone and the late Jane Louise Wright Boone. She graduated from Todd County High School, attended Ward Belmont College, Peabody College, and graduated with a BS in Biology from Temple University.
She moved to Georgetown in 1951 and lived here for the reminder of her life. She was involved in various community activities and church activities first at Georgetown Baptist Church and then at Faith Baptist Church. Many have been blessed by her service. She retired from the Council of State Governments in 1994.
She loved the game of bridge and played it as often as she could with many groups through the years. Not being able to play as her eyesight faded was probably one of her saddest circumstances, but she continued to have a positive attitude and loved company right up to her death.
Sis’s family wishes to express their deep gratitude and love to Elwanda McNeal for her special care and friendship to Sis during her final years and to her precious neighbors, Michael, Carey, Max, and Sophia Cairo, who brought her much joy.
She is survived by two daughters, Jane Curry Cutrer (William - deceased) and Elizabeth Lucinda “Cindy” Curry Rhyne (Tim); four grandchildren, William Cutrer (Elisabeth), Jennifer Cutrer Snow (Casey), Scott Rhyne, Robert Cutrer (Meredith); and six great-grandchildren, Emily Snow, Zachary Snow, Abigail Cutrer, Madeline Snow, Alexis Cutrer, and Victoria Cutrer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, an infant Lewis Grubbs Boone, Jr. and Thomas Edwards Boone and by Jimmy Stewart, her cat and faithful companion in her later years.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be William Cutrer, Robert Cutrer, Casey Snow, Tim Rhyne, Scott Rhyne, Michael Cairo and Max Cairo. Honorary bearers will be Mark Bridges, Otis Martin, Mike Arvin and John Blackburn.
Donations may be made in her memory to Faith Baptist Church, 116 Pocahontas Trail, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
