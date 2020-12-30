Louvena 'Vena' Caudill
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Louvena “Vena” Caudill, 68, of Sadieville, wife of Hubert Caudill, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Vena was born in Hazard on March 19, 1952, to the late Michael and Margie Church Ostapchuk of Hazard. She was a member of Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown. She was retired from A.R.H. after more than 35 years of employment. Vena was also an active member of the Democratic Board of Elections in Scott County.
Vena is survived by her husband of 49 and a half years, Hubert Caudill of Sadieville; Brother, Michael Ostapchuk of Johnson City, Tennessee; two children, Hubert Michael (Robyn) Caudill of Sadieville, Ryan Heath (Kelly) Caudill of Sadieville; grandchildren, Trevor Blake Caudill, Braydon Heath Caudill, Connor Chase Caudill, all of Sadieville; and a host of close family and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 starting at 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m., with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Gano Baptist Church or the Amyloidosis Foundation @ www.amyloidosis.org.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.