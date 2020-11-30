Lucas Michael Olson Gravitt
SCS German Teacher
Lucas Michael Olson Gravitt, 35, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Lexington, he was the son of Michael (Kate) Gravitt, Richmond, Texas and the late Anne Stevens Nickell.
Lucas studied at Georgetown College where he received his Bachelors of Arts in German and Education and later his Masters of Arts in Education and Instructional Technology. He was a dedicated German teacher for Scott County Schools where he served in many leadership roles. Lucas was also an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown College. Lucas received the German Embassy Teacher of Excellence Award in 2009, the KWLA New Teacher of the Year Award in 2010, a Goethe Institute Award from SCOLT to study in Berlin in 2015, and a Fulbright Award to study the German education system in Germany in 2016. He was named the American Association of Teachers of German-Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 2017. Lucas served in leadership roles in state organizations, most recently, the President of the Kentucky World Language Association. Devoted to his students, Lucas was the coordinator for Project Graduation, graduating senior activities, and graduation. He made sure as many of his students could travel to Germany as was possible. He enjoyed traveling, playing music, including handbells in church, and always shared his sense of humor with others, a kind word when it was most needed and a helping hand.
In addition to his father and step mother, he is survived by his sister, Meganne Vondell Gravitt; nieces, Hannah Marie Lawson and Dalylah Anne Crim; God son, Sebastian Robert Niederbroker; dear friend, Georgia Talbott; and so many friends, students and colleagues. Due to restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Gravitt Memorial Fund (www.gf.me/u/zafzzx). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.