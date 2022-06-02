Lucille Eloise Wood Waldo
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother
Lucille Eloise Wood Waldo, 87, was born Sept. 18, 1934 in Franklin County, and went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Lexington. She was the widow of Ted B. Waldo, whom she was married to for over 51 years. Lucille was the daughter of the late Vernon E. and Myrtle Allen Wood.
She retired from the state where she worked for many years. Some of her favorite “loves” were playing her piano, watching the cardinals that came to visit her every day in the backyard and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Almost every night she was putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Lucille, felt blessed by her children, Darryl Via Blakeman, Donna B. Perry, and Karen B. Hill all of Georgetown. Rod & Louise Waldo, Nannette Waldo, and Lynette & Greg Singer all of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her grandchildren, Tasha R. Gray, of Frankfort, Anthony Colonel Gray & Alexia DeSha Davis of Cynthiana, Kellen & Jackie Waldo of Cynthiana, and Kellen & Jackie Waldo, Piper Leigh Singer & Patrick Singer, and Paxton Gordon Singer all of Cheynne, Wyoming. Her great-grandchildren: Charlotte Lucille Dayde Gray and Matthew Colonel Scuba Dane Gray of Cynthiana, Brecken Lee Waldo, and Hadley Jean Waldo of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her nephew and family, Bruce & Tonya Wood, Phillip Wood, Chloe Wood, and Theo Wood all of Little Rock, Arkansas. Her niece and family, Cissy Manson, Brooke Manson, and Morgan Manson all of Panama City Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Phillip Wood and sister-in-law, Joan Wood.
She was called many names, “Mom”, “Momma”, “Mama” and “Grandma” to name a few. She was loved by all who knew her. Her beauty on the inside was just as beautiful as she was on the outside. She loved our Savior Jesus Christ and was a member at Central Church, Georgetown.
Lucille’s visitation was held Thursday June 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street Georgetown, KY 40324 with her funeral on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. Pastors Sam Glenn and Stan Schilffarth officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darryl V. Blakeman, Anthony C. Gray, Bruce Wood, Charlotte Lucille Gray, Scuba Dane Gray, Rod Waldo, Roy E. Gumm, Colonel Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Kellen Waldo, Phillip Wood, Alexia Davis, Robin Parks, Norma Harrod, and Ellen Kessler.
In lieu of flowers donations made in her memory should be made to a humane society to honor her love of animals. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lucille’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.