Lula “Carol” Davidson Price, 75, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Georgetown after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. Carol was born in Barbourville on May 8, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Emery Davidson and Martha Childers Davidson.
She is survived by her three children: Kimberly P. Rice, David P. Price (& Andrea S. Price), of Georgetown and Kristin D. Price (& Trevino T. T. Woods) of Lexington, and six grandchildren Mikayla and Lindsey Ethridge, and Olivia and James M. Price, and Livia and Emilie Rice. Carol was preceded in death by two sisters, Priscilla Hawley and Ollie Corey. Carol was a member, for over forty years, of Centenary Methodist Church in Lexington.
Carol graduated with a degree in Home Economics from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. She taught for several years at the Menifee County High School in Frenchburg then was a substitute teacher for several years.
After Carol’s husband, Jim, retired from military service, they resided in Mallard Point Subdivision in northern Scott County.
Carol’s contributions to the Georgetown community included serving with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, the Elkhorn Creek Sewing Guild, the Scott County Museum, and several other sewing and exercise focused Guilds and groups.
Carol was an avid mother, homemaker, Quilter, Clothing Designer, exerciser, and true friend who believed that each person should be recognized and celebrated.
Carol’s visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. 320 West Main St., Georgetown, KY 40324. Her service will be Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Randy Maynard of Centenary Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgetown Scott County Friends of the Parks, 140 Pavilion Dr., Georgetown, KY 40324. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at kimberlyprice17@gmail.com or on Carol’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
