Lula “Carol” Davidson Price, 75, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Georgetown after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. Carol was born in Barbourville on May 8, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Emery Davidson and Martha Childers Davidson. 