Lula Mae Johnson Taylor
Member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church
Lula Mae Johnson Taylor, a pillar in the Georgetown community, passed away last Friday, Aug. 21 at the age of 97.
Lula was born to James Johnson and Betty Green on Aug. 3rd, 1923. Lula’s family is originally from Detroit, MI., where her uncle, John Henry Johnson, served as the first African-American Engineer at General Motors. While Lula never got to meet her father, James, her son Gregory says that they made frequent trips to Detroit to visit family. “Whenever we would go up there it was like Christmas. They always took care of us,” said Gregory Taylor, Lula and Thomas Taylor Sr.’s son.
Lula attended Ed Davis High School where she would eventually meet her high school sweetheart and husband, Thomas Taylor Sr. Thomas Taylor Sr. was a World War Two Army Veteran who served in Europe and whom the News-Graphic ran a feature on in 2008. Lula and Thomas were married for an astounding 71 years. “They were just awesome people and a great couple,” said Taylor.
Lula and Thomas were members of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church.
Lula is a retiree from the University of Kentucky, where she worked in food service, serving to the University of Kentucky football team. Gregory Taylor says that Lula gained another son in the form of legendary UK linebacker Art Still, who would go on to be taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft.
For the past four years, Lula had been living down in Orlando, Floria with her son Gregory. Gregory says that he eventually bought Lula a wheelchair so they could both go to Disney World together.
“Everyone loved my mom,” Gregory Taylor said.
Lula is survived by her three children Gregory Johnson Taylor, Thomas Taylor Jr., and Cynthia Pearson; one sister, Hattie Willis; seven grandchildren and her great-great grandchildren.
Visitation for Lula will be Aug. 31 at First Baptist Church from noon until 1 p.m, followed by her service. Lula’s final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.