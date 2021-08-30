Luther Mason
U.S. Army veteran
Luther Mason, 94, passed away shortly before midnight on Friday Aug. 27 after a long battle with Dementia. Luther was born in Scott County on Feb. 21, 1927, to the late Martha Sykes Mason and Remus Mason Sr. He was part of the “Silent Generation” proudly serving in the U.S. Army near the end of World War II. He retired from the Trane Manufacturing Company and continued his passion of farming until his late 80’s.
Luther was a life-long member of Zion Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon until the time of his failing health and then attended services at Windsor Gardens where he resided until moving to Lyndon WoodsCare & Rehabilitation Center in Louisville. He spent years as an active member of the agricultural community, serving on the USDA Rural Development Board, Resource Conservation & Development Council, the Governor’s Commission on Small Family Farms and advisory groups with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky State University College of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service and the Scott County Farmer’s Market. He was proud to have been recognized as the National Minority and Small Farmer of the Year, Kentucky Small Farmer of the Year, Master Conservationist and a Scott County Pioneer Farmer.
He was a former member of the Kentucky School Boards Association, Scott County School Board, Scott County Chapter of the NAACP, Scott County Kiwanis and many other civic and community organizations. One of his proudest days was in 2001 when the Scott County School Board honored his late wife Anne with the naming of a new school, Anne Mason Elementary.
Luther was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Anne Nutter Mason and his eldest son, Gregory K. Mason. He was also preceded by his siblings Grace Black, Jessie Raglin, Remus Mason Jr., and Joe Mason.
He is survived by his son, Kurt (Theresa) Mason, granddaughter Miranda and grandson Kameron, two great grandchildren (Izayah & Elyjah), nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters- in laws, a host of friends and a special cousin Ella Francis McIntyre.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, in Georgetown, with Rev. H. M. Dailey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anne Mason Elementary, 350 Champion Way, Georgetown KY 40324 for their student-of the year fund or the Community Farm Alliance, P.O. Box 130 Berea, KY 40403 for their Kentucky Black Farmer Fund.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.