Lydia Blanche Cassady
Worked with the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center
Lydia Blanche Cassady, 39, was tragically taken from her earthy body on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. She was born on Oct. 14, 1982 in Lexington, to the late Rush Evans and Melanie Doiron Cassady. Lydia was a CCMA for the Lexington Clinic. She loved animals, cooking, baking, art, being outdoors. Lydia loved horses and previously worked with the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center. Her world revolved around her children Wyatt and Cheyenne, and her additional family Cody and Kevin Strange.
Lydia will be forever loved by her children, Wyatt Cassady, Cheyenne Cassady, sister, Carolyn (Darrell) Hundley, nephews, Dalyn Hundley, Dacyn Hundley and all her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Minister Greg Chandler officiating. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground where pallbearers will be, Brandon Doiron, Brad Cleland, Jody Sturgill, Paul Bobadilla Lauder, Jason Doiron and Justin Berndt. Honorary pallbearers will be Geoffery Hundley and Calvin Hundley.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lydia’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.