Mae (Barrick) Hoskins
Member of Church of the Nazarene
Mae (Barrick) Hoskins, 92, retired minister’s wife of the Church of the Nazarene, unexpectedly passed away Sunday morning, June 28, in Georgetown. Mae (Grammie) was born in Blyton, Illinois, December 24, 1927, to Ora & Edith Barrick. She married Raymond Hoskins in 1952, who preceded her in death.
Survivors are Richard A. Hoskins, Chicago, Illinois, Tracy D. (Jill McCleery) Hoskins, Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Martin E. (Debbie Johansen) Hoskins, Lenexa, Kanas, Gary R. (Debbie McAtee) Hoskins, Georgetown; 6 grandchildren: Amber (Landon) Colling, Alyssa (Bobbie) Forest, Caleb Hoskins, Hayden (Jenna Stevens) Hoskins, Harrison Hoskins, Hannah Hoskins and 6 great grandchildren: Ripken, Isla, Banks, Cy Colling, Barrick & Koda Forest, and several nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Celebration of her “heavenly home-going” will be held at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m.. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required; social distancing measures will be in place, and reservations are required. The Memorial will have a maximum reserve at 100 people. Reservations can be made at gtownnaz.com “Mae Hoskins Service RSVP.”
The Memorial Celebration will be live-streamed at gtownnaz.com “Mae Hoskins Service.”
For those who do not feel comfortable attending the Memorial, but want to extend condolences to the family, a Drive-By Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, preceding the Memorial Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Mae Hoskins, can be made to “Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, Missions.”
If sending flowers or other gifts, please send them to 308 Quail Hollow Drive, Georgetown, Ky 40324.