Maggie Mae White, 87, widow of Kenneth T. White, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her adoring family. She was born on April 21, 1935 in Grant County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Stella Mae White. Maggie was a member of Central Church of God. She was a retired metal factory worker and a former private caregiver. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by siblings, Malcom White, Irvine White, and Effie Roberts.
Maggie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sue Trusty, Georgetown, Linda David, Richmond, Deborah Sharp, Georgetown, Rita Gamble, Lexington, Tammy Kelly, Georgetown, siblings, Belle Carson, Cynthiana, Pauline Cook, Sadieville, Betty Brown, Cynthiana, Chequita Power, Cynthiana, Russell White, Paris, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a very special companion, Floyd Lockard.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Lee Kelly, J.P. Trusty, Lyelow Lucero, Dale Sharp, Tim Sharp, Lyman Whitman, Jr., and Tony Gamble. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Maggie’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Maggie White, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.