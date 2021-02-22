Mamie Lee
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Mamie Lee, 88, gained her wings on Feb. 18, 2021. She was born on October 2, 1932 in Georgetown to June and Isabel Coleman. She married her life long love and sweetheart, Clarence Lee, on Nov. 15, 1951.
Mamie had a love for sports, fishing, and UK basketball. She was a member of a bowling league for years and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling with her husband especially when she could stop and play the slot machines. She had an unconditional love for her large family whom she would become their matriarch. Mamie was preceded in death by her father, June Coleman, her mother, Isabel Coleman, brother, Paul Coleman, sister, Betty Walker, sister, Hattie Jones and son-in-law, Jeffrey Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Lee of 69 very special years of marriage. Her daughters, Karen Roberts, Beverly (David) Tackett, and Susan (Mike) Jones. She was grandmother of 16 grandchildren, great grandmother of 21 great grandchildren, and great great grandmother of 4 great great grandchildren, and 1 to arrive in July. She also had a host of extended family and friends who were close to her heart, including Clarence’s sister, Lois Smith.
Please join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Sam Glenn and Pastor Andrew Glenn officiating. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Anthony White, Jamie Maupin, Keven Jones, Brian Tackett, Matthew Tackett, Jared Castle, Timothy White and Derrick Epperson.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.