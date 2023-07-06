Marcella Johnson Simpson, 93, widow to Leonard Simpson, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at The Willows at Citation in Lexington. She was born to the late Hiram and Edna Jones Johnson on Jan. 6, 1930, in Minorsville, Kentucky.
She was a graduate of Stamping Ground High School, a member of Stamping Ground Christian Church, she retired from the Division of Forestry in Kentucky and was a former co-owner of The Village Boutique in Stamping Ground, but most of all Marcella loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Simpson, and her brothers and sister, Mason Lee (Maurice) Johnson, J.N. (Josephine) Johnson, and Frances (Clarence) Jordan.
Marcella is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be July 10, 2023, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Rochele Homes officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, with pallbearers being Joe McNeese, Michael McNeese, Sam Brawner, Bill Cassity, Ashley Cassity, and Kendrick Cassity.
