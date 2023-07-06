Marcella Johnson Simpson

Marcella Johnson Simpson, 93, widow to Leonard Simpson, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at The Willows at Citation in Lexington. She was born to the late Hiram and Edna Jones Johnson on Jan. 6, 1930, in Minorsville, Kentucky. 

Service information

Jul 10
Visitation
Monday, July 10, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jul 10
Service
Monday, July 10, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
