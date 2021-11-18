Marcus Dwayne Blankenship

Marcus Dwayne Blankenship, 49, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

