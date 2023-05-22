With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our sweet baby boy Marcus Joseph Hensley (2023 January 17 ~ May 17.)
Each moment we shared was a true miracle; a jubilant rhapsody gracing each of four months six hours and thirty minutes. To behold his dawning spirit was an unmistakable testament to the spark of divinity blessed upon all mankind. His beaming smile, bright laughter and eager eyes all heralding the splendor of his soul.
He is survived by his devoted family: mother Rose, father Jonathan, brother Nicolas, and twin sister Sophia. He will be sorely missed by his larger family, especially Great-Grandparents (Wayne Hensley, Rosa Odato), Grandmother (Janet Hensley) and Nonna (Cristina Forte), Nonno (Arnold Forte) and Grandfather (Gary Hensley) … aunts (Jessica Hensley, Samantha Kast), uncles (Carl Hensley, Micah Kast), cousins … and dear family friends from all over the world.
Though his ascent to join Our Lord came unexpectedly soon, we celebrate his new Heavenly Home with bittersweet joy. His mark on our hearts shall be everlasting; longing to be eternally reunited.
/~ Donec iterum conveniamus, requiescat in pace filius noster. ~/
Marcus’s celebration of life visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Father Linh Nguyen will officiate at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
