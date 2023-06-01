Margaret Canty “Midge” Gordon

Margaret Canty “Midge” Gordon, 87, wife of Bruce Gordon, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of Richard and Margaret Burnett Canty. 

