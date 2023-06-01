Margaret Canty “Midge” Gordon, 87, wife of Bruce Gordon, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of Richard and Margaret Burnett Canty.
As an Air Force wife during the 1960’s and 1970’s, Midge endured the Cuban Missile Crisis alone at home with small children, as well as the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964. She worked as a Physical Therapist with handicapped children for years, making the money which helped put her children through prep schools and college. She even worked with handicapped children in their homes in Saudi Arabia, where she spent a year with her husband, Bruce.
Midge was well known in Georgetown’s Hispanic community for going into their homes to tutor young children who were having trouble with their schoolwork. She commonly tutored children four evenings per week. Her work was much appreciated by the children, their parents, and their teachers.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her children, Julie Gordon (Jon) Whitney, Georgetown, Brian (Mary Bonczyk), Gordon, Charlotte, NC, and Jean Gordon (Ken) Kocienda, Mill Valley, CA; six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on June 4, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 p.m., and the service will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
