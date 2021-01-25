Margaret Elaine Duvall Breeck
Member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church
Margaret Elaine Duvall Breeck, 76, of Stamping Ground, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19. She was born Aug. 27, 1944 to Jay and Delores Duvall in Franklin County. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Lawrence Breeck (Larry.)
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Martin Perry II (Angela) of Versailles, and Dale Lee Perry (Ashleigh) of Stamping Ground, brothers, John Terry Duvall of Georgetown, and Rodney Edward Duvall (Carol) of Annville, nephews, Nathan Duvall (Sarah) of Lexington, John Edmond Duvall of Richmond, nieces, Farrah Kathleen Petter of Louisville, and Shannon Elaine Richardson (Chris) of Stamping Ground, six great nephews and four great nieces, three grandsons, Declan Kenneth Scott Perry, Jacob Aaron Monroe Kauble, and Kenneth Bradley Kauble, and one great granddaughter, Isabela Grace Kauble.
Elaine graduated from Scott County High School and worked for 29 years for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife where she was an Assistant Director for Information/Education and editor of the magazine, Kentucky Afield. She then worked for the Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney for 13 years. She was a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church, formerly Stamping Ground Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and funeral on Wednesday at noon, all at Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground, with funeral conducted by Pastor Steve Smith with burial to follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be, Nathan Duvall, John Duvall, Chris Richardson, Scott Harris, and Alan Thurmond. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Perry, Rodney Duvall and Terry Duvall.
Flowers are welcome or contributions in her memory may be made to Penn Memorial Baptist Church.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.