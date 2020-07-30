Marianne Jones Ward
Wife, mother and grandmother
Marianne Jones Ward, 68, wife of John Allen Ward Sr., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born August 9, 1951 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Offutt) Jones.
In addition to her beloved husband, Marianne is survived by two daughters, Kim (Jon) Noel and Elizabeth (Jason) Mullannix; two sons, Robert L. (Crystal) Taylor and John Allen (Melanie) Ward Jr.; nine grandchildren, Briana (Jordan) Heflin, Brooklyn Taylor, Gabrielle Whitlock, Stephen Whitlock, Peyton Mullannix, Tyler Mullannix, Keara Ward, Kennedy Ward and Kaycie Ward; two great-grandchildren, Easton Heflin and Larklyn Heflin; her beloved dogs, Coco, Cici and Bri; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Glass and her brother, Danny Foster Jones.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, with Reverend Chester Palmer officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jon Noel, Jason Mullannix, Joey Bartley, Jackie Dunn, Michael Whitlock, Paul Marshall and Mike Marshall. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive #13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Due to the current precautions and mandates, everyone who attends the visitation and service must wear a face covering at all times and abide by social distancing practices.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.