Maribeth Porter Hambrick, college, church and Georgetown civic leader, passed away July 16, 2021, leaving a legacy of love, compassion, and service.
Maribeth was born Jan. 12, 1928 in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Ira Porter of Caneyville, Kentucky, and the late Mary Thompson of Bagdad, Kentucky. Moving to Louisville in 1931, she graduated from Atherton High School, and then received a BA from Georgetown College in 1949.
Maribeth’s parents met while at Georgetown College, and Maribeth first met the late Dr. Horace Thomas Hambrick in the home of then College President, Sam Hill, leading to a marriage of more than 66 years. Together they were partners in the college, church and community.
In Georgetown, Maribeth served as the president or chairman of multiple organizations; including the Scott County Woman’s Club, the Georgetown Book Club, Garth School PTA, and the Scott County Council of the Arts. She served as chairman of Scott County fundraising drives for the March of Dimes, Polio, the Cancer Crusade, the American Red Cross, and the Council for the Arts, as well as the Day for Georgetown College. She served on the Cardome Advisory board. No less an authority than Georgetown historian Ann Bevins called Maribeth “a local force of nature”. In 1971, Maribeth was named “Outstanding Woman” by the Georgetown Woman’s Club. For 20 years, Maribeth was the Co-Chair of the Children’s Program at Friendship International. The missionary hymn “We’ve a Story to Tell to the Nations” was her theme song.