Marie Clark Towles
Member of Minorsville Christian Church
Marie Clark Towles, 92, wife of the late Ray C. Towles, passed away with her family at her side on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 13, 1928 in Minorsville, Scott County to the late Charles Lewis and Ora Elizabeth Lynam Clark.
Marie was a member of Minorsville Christian Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, worked in VBS and was a member of the Minorsville Girls Quartet. She with her twin sister, Maurice Alsop and Hazel Clark made up “The Clark Trio” enjoying many years of singing together. Marie was a 1946 Graduate of Stamping Ground High School and was employed by the Scott County Board of Education as a Secretary/Bookkeeper for 22 1/2 years at the Stamping Ground Elementary School from1965 to 1987. She was a member of the Stamping Ground Woman Club, and many other organizations.
Marie is survived by her son, Freddie (Ella) Towles of Stamping Ground; grandchildren, John (Jessica) Towles of Stamping Ground, Rachel (Tiger) Goble of Georgetown and Great Grandchildren: Lucas Ray Towles and Krissy Goble. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Ashton Goble, her sisters which included her twin sister, Maurice Alsop, Emma Lee Hisle and Marguerite Crask; her brothers: Herman H. Clark, J.L. Clark and Austin R. Clark. She was also preceded in death by her niece, Barbara Hensley and her nephews, Sherill D. Hisle, Charles Lee Williams and Calvin Lynn Clark.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with Freddie Clark Towles, John Clark Towles, David Clark, Donald Clark, Perry Squires, Tiger Goble as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Jeannie and Pat Monroe, Vata Clark Gillespie, Donna Towles, Cathy Clark, Beth Ann Bradford, Ella Towles, Class of 1946, Kenneth Wright, Lee Whetsell, Neville and Betty Purvis, Mildred Towles, Hazel Vickers, Shirley Clark, and Jessica Towles. Memorials may be made to: Minorsville Christian Church, 5130 Owenton Road, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379 and Long Lick Baptist Church, 4712 Long Lick Road, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379.
