Marie Gaines Curry
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Marie Gaines Curry, 99, widow of Jack Curry, died peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was born in Scott County on February 28, 1921 to Lloyd and Emma Warring Gaines. She graduated from Garth High School and was employed at Georgetown Baptist Church as financial secretary for 25 years. Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and homemaker. She was an active member of Georgetown Baptist Church for 75 years where she served as choir member, taught Sunday School and was a member of the WMU.
She is survived by her two daughters, Marian Lloyd (Phillip) Arnold, Louisville and Jill (Steve) Carr, Georgetown; six grandchildren, Laurie (Andrew) Weeks, Louisville, Amy (Sean) Dreisbach, Louisville, Tracy (Cynthia) Bruno, Lexington, Todd Bruno, Georgetown, Leslie (Brian) Waugh, Georgetown and Justin Carr, Lexington; eleven great grandchildren, Emily Owens, Katherine Hughes, Amanda Dreisbach, Jack Dreisbach, Andrew Bruno, Chris Bruno, Tia Bruno, Daniel Bruno, Davis Bruno, Hailey Sageser and Mason Waugh; great great grandchild, Frannie Owens. She is also survived by her beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cornelia Wainscott and Marjorie Wright. The family would like to thank Windsor Gardens and Angela Damron, caregiver, for all of their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Georgetown Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alan Redditt and Rev. Ken Holden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US HWY 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031or Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 S. Hamilton St, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.