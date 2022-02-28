Marilyn A. Cox-Humphrey
Member of St. John United Church of Christ
Marilyn A. Cox-Humphrey, 76, widow of William W. Humphrey (d.2015), passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in Ft. Thomas. Born Jan. 4, 1946 in Cincinnati she was the daughter of the late Forest Cox and Edrelle V. Leaverton-Cox. Marilyn was a 1964 graduate of Georgetown High School and a 1990 graduate of Georgetown College with a Bachelor of Science, major in Business Administration and Spanish. She attended St. John United Church of Christ in Newport. Marilyn was involved in teaching English as a second language to Mexican immigrants and migrant farm workers in central Kentucky. She loved riding motorcycles and traveling.
She is survived by her son, the Rt. Rev. Michael W. Humphrey (Julia) of Georgetown; as well as cousins Mike (Chandra) Leaverton of Frankfort and Carole Leaverton-Graves of Georgetown. She is further survived by step grandchildren Camden (Emily) Jordan of Southern Pines, North Carolina and Marisa (Jerry) Cornett of Georgetown; very best friends Pat Berry of Burlington, Kentucky and Myrtle Lawson of Crittenden. Additionally Marilyn will be missed by “adoptive daughters” Julie (Timothy) Greer-Anderson of Louisville and Maureen (Danny) Krebs of Ft. Thomas, as well as a host of extended family, friends, and coworkers from Georgetown College, the College of Engineering at the University of Kentucky, and the College of Health & Human Services and the Vice-Provost’s of UG Academic Affairs at Northern Kentucky University, and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Visitation & Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, 641 S Broadway St., Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial funeral services will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, Kentucky. Arrangements by Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, Kentucky (www.faresjradel.com), with the Reverend Doctor Daniel Meister officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Salvation Army, 1806 Scott St, Covington, KY 41014 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1510 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.