Marilyn Louise Francis Singer
Member of Northside Christian Church
Marilyn Louise Francis Singer, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born in 1937 in Eubank, Kentucky to William and Velma Francis, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Stewart Singer. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Jones (Curt). Mrs. Singer will be loving remembered by her three children, Polly Singer Eardley (Keith), William Dwight Jon Singer (Mary) and David Mark Singer. Her five grandchildren, Emmaline Singer, Agatha Singer, Ben Singer, Beckham Singer and Barkley Singer. Mrs. Singer is also survived by two nieces, Natalie and Katie and nephews, Nathan and Tanner. She had many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins who preceded her in death.
Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Lafayette High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She worked at GMAC, the Kentucky Horse Park Museum and the Georgetown Graphic. Her primary jobs however were as wife, mother and homemaker. She was a partner in the family business, Osborne Farms. She was active in the community participating in the Georgetown Woman’s Club, Herb Club, Georgetown Choral Society, Homemakers, the Garth PTA and the Scott County Republican Women’s Club. Marilyn was an active and lifelong member of Northside Christian Church, singing in the choir as well. She was also an active member of Spindletop.
Most recently, she was an active participant in Tai Chi and enjoyed that form of exercise. She enjoyed singing, watching musicals, good food and classes. One of her favorite classes was basket making. Marilyn enjoyed attending homemakers meetings and the time spent with her friends. Marilyn had many beloved pets over her lifetime and loved animals. She enjoyed living in Georgetown for 60 years and valued her community. While Marilyn faced many health challenges she valued her independence, she never gave up, she was a very determined person who always kept moving forward and never gave in.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Minister Nic Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Barkley Singer, Ben Singer, Beckham Singer, Nathan Jones, Curt Jones, and Wayne Robey. Stanley Hughes will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Guidelines as requested by Governor Beshear will be in place. Memories and condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.tuckeryocumandwilson.com.