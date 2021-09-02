Marilyn Parrish Jackson
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Marilyn Parrish Jackson, 71, of Florence passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. She was born March 27, 1950 in Georgetown to the late Roy and Betty Parrish.
Marilyn was an avid reader, and she enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements. She was a big U.K. Athletics fan and she loved to gather with friends and family to root on her Wildcats. Marilyn also worked for the University of Kentucky in their athletic accounting and the benefits department. She also had extensive experience managing property and causality insurance offices. Marilyn was a loving and caring person, and her family was always her top priority. Her parents, Roy and Betty preceded her in death.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Bill Jackson, her beloved children: Mary Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jackson, daughter-in-law, Stephanie, her cherished grandchildren: Megan, Katie, and Jack Cooper, her dear siblings: Sheila Jennings and brother-in-law, Ed and Keith Parrish, and several other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Her family would like for guest to dress casually. Marilyn will be laid to rest in private at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the American Heart Association at 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.