Marilyn Sue Bartlett Davis

Marilyn Sue Bartlett Davis

Marilyn Sue Bartlett Davis

Marilyn Sue Bartlett Davis, 75, wife of Harold Gene Davis for 38 years, died Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Paris to the late Earl and Katherine Purcell Bartlett.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Sue Davis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 1
Service
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
10:00AM
Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home
1120 Main Street
Paris, KY 40361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you