Marilyn Sue Bartlett Davis
Marilyn Sue Bartlett Davis, 75, wife of Harold Gene Davis for 38 years, died Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Paris to the late Earl and Katherine Purcell Bartlett.
Sue was a retired (OB) Obstetrics Registered Nurse at the Georgetown Community Hospital for over 38 years having help deliver a great many babies during her career. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping and camping. She also really enjoyed cooking for family and friends and spending time with them, telling stories and laughing together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Bobbie Sue Hedges, Mitzi P. (Chris) Ritchie, Michelle Price Browning and Jason Neil Davis; seven grandchildren, Robert Varricchio, Jansen Varricchio, Sean Wagoner-Lehmann, Madison Price, Christian Ritchie, Ryann Ritchie and Jacob Davis; six great grandchildren, Israel Varricchio, Izabella Rabell, Zoe Varricchio, Gio Varricchio, Luca Varricchio and Cameron Varricchio; four sisters, Pat Magwood, Janet Scott, Margaret (Billy) Kissick and Peggy Holder; three special friends, Cathy Sebastian, Rose Mahoney and Susan Soper and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her mother and father she was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Ruth) Bartlett.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday November 1, 2022 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY by Rev.Keith Willoughby. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memory Gardens, Paris, KY.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Oct. 31, 2022 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be members of her family.
The arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main Street., Paris, KY.
The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-Mcfarland.com and a 24-hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
