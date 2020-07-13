Marjorie K. Lucas
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Marjorie K. Lucas, 94, widow of Hubbard “Hub” Taylor Lucas, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Mary Schadle Keller. A lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church, she was an avid painter, antique restorer, seamstress and a superb cook dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her children, Wayne (Susan) Lucas, Lexington, Dana (Scott) Reddick, Satellite Beach, Florida, David (Charlene) Lucas and Greg (Melanie) Lucas, both of Georgetown; sister, Betty Jane Dawson, Douglassville, Pennsylvania; as well as eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Louise Robinson and brothers, Charles Joseph Keller and John “Jack” Keller.
Funeral services were held Monday at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial followed at the Georgetown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.