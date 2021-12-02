Marjorie Wallace Feeback
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Marjorie Wallace Feeback, 95, widow of Julian Feeback, Jr., formerly of Georgetown passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Ashwood Place in Frankfort, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Newtown, Kentucky to the late Clarence and Dolly Wallace. After raising their children Marjorie joined Julian at Feeback’s Appliances in Georgetown where she helped with bookkeeping.
In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Barry Feeback, brother, J.D. Wallace and stepbrother, Joe Todd Hall.
Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Paula Wells (Huston), Frankfort, Jan Cloud (Louis), Georgetown, sister-in-law, Anne Hall, Georgetown, grandchildren, Brooke Hall (Chris), Brenna Brooking (Justin), Evan Cloud (Heather), Courtney Cloud, and six great-grandchildren, Landen and Clay Dale, Brady and Camryn Brooking and Ira and Ilyena Cloud.
Private Family Services will held with interment at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.