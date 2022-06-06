Mark Alan Kurtz, 66, husband of Gayle (Russell) Kurtz, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mark was born Jan. 18, 1956 in Indianapolis, Indiana, son of the late Dale Alan and Virginia Mae (Flynn) Kurtz.
He retired from Square D/Schneider Electric, where he was a tool & die maker. Mark was a member of Gano Baptist Church and Pentalpha Masonic Lodge #564. He enjoyed watching his grandson Bain wrestle and his granddaughter Lilly run track. He loved baseball and the Cubs were his favorite team. Mark enjoying spending time with his family at the family farm in Indiana any chance they could. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather and being called “Pap’s”.
In addition to his beloved wife, Mark is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Alyssa Kurtz; his two grandchildren, Lilly Kurtz and Bain Kurtz; his brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Lisa Kurtz; his “Garage Buddy’s” who gave him the nickname of “King Of the Court”, Roger Despard, Joe Yeager and Danny Stamper. Besides his parents, Mark was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Matthew Kurtz and his grandparents, Ralph and Nellie Kurtz and Herbert Flynn.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at McAdams Funeral Home, 500 S.W. 1st Street, Paoli, Indiana with Brother Tony Shouse officiating. Burial will be at Stampers Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Kurtz, Alyssa Kurtz, Lilly Kurtz, Bain Kurtz, Dan Kurtz. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
