Mark David Whitlock, 64, husband of Margie Whitlock, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born Nov. 25, 1958 in Scott County, he was the son of Phyllis Irene Winchester Johnson and the late David Price Whitlock. Mark was a body shop technician for Kentucky Collision. He loved working on cars and loved older model cars. Mark also loved attending car shows and did so as often as he could. Mark was also a very dedicated family man.
Mark will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 42 years, Margariette “Margie” Firsdon Whitlock, Versailles, mother, Phyllis Irene Winchester Johnson, children, Tammy Marie Whitlock, Versailles, Anthony Ray Hayden, Concord, Vermont, siblings, Douglas Whitlock, Lexington, Robert Dale Whitlock, Mt. Sterling, Marshall Dean Whitlock, Lebanon, Indiana, Darrell Shawn Whitlock, Nicholasville, Michael Todd Whitlock, Lexington, Stacy Marie Sherrow, Nicholasville, grandsons, Nathan Tyler Whitlock, Gage Hayden, Daniel Pilotti, and beloved Dog Rigby "Rigsbys" Whitlock. Mark was preceded in death by his father, David Price Whitlock and sister, Pamela Diane Whitlock.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, and from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Mark’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
