Mark David Whitlock, 64, husband of Margie Whitlock, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born Nov. 25, 1958 in Scott County, he was the son of Phyllis Irene Winchester Johnson and the late David Price Whitlock. Mark was a body shop technician for Kentucky Collision. He loved working on cars and loved older model cars. Mark also loved attending car shows and did so as often as he could. Mark was also a very dedicated family man.  

Service information

May 15
Visitation
Monday, May 15, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
May 16
Visitation
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
May 16
Funeral
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
