Mark Douglas Eads
Graduated of Georgetown High School
Mark Douglas Eads, 65, owner of Mark of Fine Framing, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Born in Georgetown, he was a son of Ann Coleman Eads Thompson and the late Noah William Eads.
Mark was a graduate of Georgetown High School, played football and baseball during his younger years and continued his love of sports and horse racing as an adult. He was an accomplished story teller and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Eads and Joseph Eads; grandson, Jacob Eads; brother, David (Allyson) Eads and sister, Janet Traylor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Todd Eads.
A memorial gathering will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.