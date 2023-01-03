Marlene Clark Portrait.jpg

Marlene Luttrell Clark, 90, widow of Owen B. Clark, passed away on Saturday, December 31st, 2022.  She was born on February 18th, 1932 in Franklin County, Kentucky, daughter of the late L.K. and Hazel (Long) Luttrell.  Marlene was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  She enjoyed traveling, fishing, working in the yard and family gatherings.  Marlene never met a stranger and she had a smile that would light up a room and make everyone feel at home.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Connie (Donnie) Roark; her two sons, Danny (Shirley Cruse) Clark and David (Mary Lynn) Clark; six grandchildren, Kim (Diane) Endicott, Kelle Dodge, Amy (Nick) Whitlock, Brian Clark, Nathan (Jessica) Clark and Carmen Clark; five great-grandchildren, Madisyn Dodge, Camryn Clark, Lauryn Clark, River Clark and Elias Rader; two special friends, Lindiwe Rickerson and David Pinkston.  In addition to her parents and her husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her best friend Patsy Mingua, who was like a sister to her.