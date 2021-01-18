Marlene Roberts
Member of Elkhorn Baptist Church
Marlene Roberts, 56, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 after a long illness at her home in Frankfort. She was born on May 9, 1964 in LaGrange, daughter of the late Glenn Spencer and Aline Louden Spencer. Marlene was a member of Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church. She was a very loving, and giving woman, always thinking of others before herself. She knew no stranger, loved God with all her heart, read her Bible and prayed every day.
She is survived by her husband Albert “Junior” Roberts; daughter, Ashley (Allen) Brooks; son, Chris (Rachel) Roberts; grandchildren, Christina Roberts, Jessica Roberts, Logan Roberts and Ayvery Brooks. She is also survived by her sisters, Diane Keeling, Rhonda (Larry) Coomer, Brenda McMillan and Greta (Sam) McDaniels; brothers, Ray Spencer, Barry Spencer, Tracy Spencer, Danny Spencer, David Spencer and Gary spencer. In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg Lance Spencer and Malcolm Spencer; and one sister, Angie Brashear.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Alan Brooks, Justin Traylor, Johnathan McMillan, Joshua Peak and Larry Coomer. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.