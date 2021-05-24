Marlon Jamelle "Duper" Butler
Member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church
Marlon Jamelle “Duper” Butler, 49, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Marlon was born on Dec. 26, 1971 in St. Louis, Missouri. Marlon professed a hope in Christ in 1982 as a member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1990 Graduate of Scott County High School and attended Morehead State University from 1990 until 1995.
Marlon leaves to cherish all memories, his mom and dad, Marilyn McIntyre Hawkins & John T. (Sue Carol) Butler; his children, Tyson Jamal Proffitt and Lauryn Justice Walburn; his grandchild Baylor Sage Proffitt. Sisters: Darla (Loyd) Roddy, Kendra Lewis, Laundra Hawkins, Tara Nichols-Clark; Brother Landon (Amy) Hawkins. Aunts: Gloria (Harry) Wilson, Charlesetta Lewis-Mynheir, Debbie (Bill) Roy, Jacqueline Butler, Nieta Butler-McClinton. Uncles: Hansford Jr., Jeffery, Ronald Lee, and Andre Butler. Extended family William S. Lewis, the entire Lewis family along with a host of cousins, family and friends.
Marlon was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Loretta McIntyre, Hansford and Mollie Butler, and Charles and Bertha Lewis.
We will miss Marlon’s “contagious” smile and his tender heart. He loved his nieces, nephews, and everyone else. We will miss him dearly.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Jerome Reed, officiate and Rev. Dr. John C. Travis, eulogist. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Following the service interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery where pallbearers will be Tony Gilkey, Scooby Williams, John Lucas, Howard Cramer Smith II, Loyd Roddy and Trey Wilson. Memories may be shared and condolences to the family may be expressed on Marlon’s tribute page at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Guidelines as requested by Governor Beshear will be in place.
