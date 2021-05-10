Martha Dean Garnett
Member of Connersville Christian Church
Martha Dean Garnett, 95, of Greenwood, Indiana, formerly of Georgetown, passed away at her home Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born Nov. 14, 1925 in Lexington, KY to the late James & Ida Sams Mefford.
Martha attended Oxford High School in Georgetown. She was a longtime member of Connersville Christian Church in Cynthiana. Martha lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and she enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Martha is survived by her children, Linda Maddox, Larry Garnett, Bobby (Debbie) Garnett and Dee Dee (Robert) Shonkwiler-Calvert; three sisters, Emma Jean Jenkins, Frances Fryman and Rose Curtis; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Garnett. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James F. Mefford; sisters, Dorothy Gregg, Lillian Barkley and Patsy Morris.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Glenn Redmon. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Larry Francis Garnett, James Orville Garnett, Robert Douglas Garnett, Bobby Dean Garnett, Clinton Alan Francis Shonkwiler and Jeffrey Lynn Lowe. Honorary casket bearer will be Kenneth Ray Barker. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service.
Due to current mandates, facial coverings and distancing will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association and or American Cancer Society. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.