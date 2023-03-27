Martha Jane "Marti" Enochs (Legg)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Martha Jane "Marti" Enochs (Legg), of Stamping Ground, on March 22, 2023. Marti passed away suddenly at the age of 66 after a lifelong and courageous battle with diabetes and related illnesses. Marti was born on Sept. 11, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the fifth of five beautiful daughters born to her late parents, Vernon and Mary Jane (Fields) Legg.

