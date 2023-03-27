It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Martha Jane "Marti" Enochs (Legg), of Stamping Ground, on March 22, 2023. Marti passed away suddenly at the age of 66 after a lifelong and courageous battle with diabetes and related illnesses. Marti was born on Sept. 11, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan. She was the fifth of five beautiful daughters born to her late parents, Vernon and Mary Jane (Fields) Legg.
Marti was a loving wife to her husband Mike and a proud mother to her two daughters Rebecca (Shawn) Biesiada and Heather (John) Northcott. She was honored to be the step-mother of Alison (Tony) Steimel and Ryan Enochs. Marti had nine grandchildren, whom she cherished deeply and loved to spoil any chance she had, Samuel, Eli, Charlotte, Caroline, Ivy, Rylee, Morgan, Annabelle and Charlie. She was also a beloved and spunky baby sister to Marie (Jim) King, Christine (Jim) Davis, and Louise (Jim) Austin. She was a wonderful and fun aunt to many nieces and nephews. Though not related by blood, Jason and Monica Sexton and their children Abbey, Gabriel, Joseph and Timmy were some of the most important people in Marti's life. In addition to her parents, Marti was preceded in death by her sister Carol, brother-in-law Bob, and beloved granddaughter, Jane.
Marti was a graduate of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills, MI, class of 1974. She was well-respected by her colleagues during her career in dispatch and management at IBM, Marti relocated from Michigan to Kentucky in 1996 and the blue skies, fresh air and kind people welcomed her to her forever home.
Marti's kindness and warmth touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of calling her a friend or family member. She would help anyone in need and was always quick to brighten the lives of others with her good-natured wit and easy smile. Marti made everyone feel special. Marti had many pets over her lifetime and each one was luckier than the last. She loved animals and would gladly take in any stray that crossed her path. Marti also enjoyed gardening, crafting, knitting, buying funky dresses, and decorating her hallway with photos of those she loved.
Marti's legacy lives on through the memories and stories that we hold in our hearts. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she has no more pain and is reunited with her loved ones in God's warm embrace. Marti's family kindly requests that any donations be made to the Scott County Humane Society (https://www.sc4paws.org/) in lieu of flowers.
Thank you, Marti, for the love and laughter you brought into our lives.
Marti’s celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 110 Grandstand Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky. Arrangements in care pf Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
