Marthalene Bailey Mitchell
Member of Stewartsville Baptist Church
Marthalene Bailey Mitchell, 86, widow of Raymond Clay Mitchell, Sr., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at her home in Stamping Ground. Born March 5, 1935 in Hazard, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Osborn Bailey. Marthalene retired from the Fayette County Health Department where she worked as a medical transcriber. She was a member of Stewartsville Baptist Church. Marthalene loved her UK Wildcats, basketball was her favorite. She loved serving others, spending time with her grandkids and loved her dog, Ginger.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by grandson, Zachary Mitchell, granddaughter, Heaven Marie Mitchell, siblings, Charles Bailey, Cliff Bailey and Eugene Baily.
Marthalene will be lovingly remembered by her children, Scott and Tracy Mitchell, Raymond Clay (Tina) Mitchell, Jr., siblings, Ron (Saudra) Bailey, James (Brenda) Bailey, grandchildren, Zack, Ben, Cara, Zack, Luke, Clay, MaryAnn, Rebekkah, Lauryn, Christian and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Bruce Harrison officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.