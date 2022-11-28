Marty Allen Swartz
Marty Allen Swartz, 53, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Cynthiana on June 21, 1969, to the late Marvin Clyde Swartz Jr., and Elizabeth Kuhl Bowman. Besides his dad, he was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Swartz.
He is survived by his mom, Elizabeth Kuhl Bowman; a sister, Amy Swartz; three precious daughters, Kenzie (Joe) Daniel, Alyson Swartz, Chloe Swartz; a grandfather, Neville Bowman; two grandchildren, Luke Daniel, Shea Daniel; a nephew, Chase (Alyssa) Ritchey; one niece, Megan (Brandon) Sego; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marty was a member of the TKE fraternity in college, he served 12 years in the military (82nd Airborne), a member of Leesburg Christian Church, he enjoyed golf, and loved his family...especially his three girls and two grandbabies.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Leesburg Christian Church, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., also at Leesburg Christian Church. Brother Sammy Harris will be conducting services, and burial will be at Jacksonville Cemetery following the service. Donations may be made in memory of Marty to Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 KY-1842 N, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Pallbearers will be as follows: Chase Ritchey, James Arnold, Rod Arnold, Dustin Dallas, Joel Childers, Jason Whitaker, Terry Fryman, Brandon Sego, Shane Sweet, and Kenneth Harding.
